WPL 2025: Mandhana, Perry help RCB post 199/3 against MI in last league match

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Playing with freedom in their final league match, dethroned champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a half-century by skipper Smriti Mandhana and vital contributions from their top order to post 199/3 against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Tuesday.

RCB are at the bottom of the standings and were playing to salvage their pride. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, could top the table by winning the match and grabbing the direct spot in the final.

Smriti Mandhana struck 53 and crucial contributions from Ellyse Perry (49 not out), Richa Ghosh (36), and Georgia Wareham (31 not out) helped RCB to a challenging total.

Skipper Mandhana gave RCB a good start after they were asked to bat first, taking the score to 53/1 runs in the power-play. Smriti has struggled to get going this season despite being in top form before the WPL. She and Sabbhineni Meghana, who came out firing on all cylinders for her 26 off 13, raised 41 runs for the first wicket partnership.

Smriti was dropped on a couple of occasions but took control from the start before reaching her fifty off 35 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes. She got off the mark with a four off Shabnim Ismail off the second ball and then treated the same bowler for a four and a six in the third over, hit Amelia Kerr flat over deep mid-wicket on one-kee for a six, and followed it up with a four off the next ball. A couple of boundaries in a row off Parunika Sisodia in the 11th over to reach her fifty. She got out soon after, hitting Kerr to Ismail for 53.

Smriti added 59 runs for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry to take the score to three figures. After the skipper was out, Perry took charge and maintained the scoring rate with support from Richa Ghosh, who played a crucial cameo, hitting 36 off 22 balls, hitting five fours and one six. They added 53 runs for the third wicket off 44 balls to take RCB past 150.

Perry and Georgia Wareham blasted 46 runs off the last 16 balls with Perry remaining unbeaten on 49 off 38 balls, hitting five boundaries and one six. She played a crucial knock, keeping the innings together after Smriti got out. They provided the real impetus to the innings with Wareham blazing to an unbeaten 31 off 10 balls, hitting five fours and one six as they reached a challenging total.

Hayley Matthews bagged 2-37 while Amelia Kerr ended with 1-47.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 199/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 53, Ellyse Perry 49 not out, Richa Ghosh 36; Hayley Matthews 2-37) against Mumbai Indians.

