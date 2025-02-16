WPL 2025: Harmanpreet rues batting collapse after Delhi edge Mumbai in last-ball thriller

Vadodara, Feb 15 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her team lost out on a winning position due to poor batting discipline as Delhi Capitals clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory in the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Kotambi Stadium. Despite a strong effort from Nat Sciver-Brunt and herself, MI failed to bat out their full quota of overs, which ultimately cost them the match.

Indeed, Mumbai Indians seemed well on course for a formidable total when Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet were in the middle. After being put in to bat first, MI lost a couple of early wickets, but Sciver-Brunt led the recovery with an outstanding 80 not out off 59 balls. She was at her dominant best, striking boundaries at crucial moments to keep the scoreboard ticking. Harmanpreet, too, played her part with a brisk 42 off 22 balls before a late-order collapse saw MI crumble to 164 all out in 19.1 overs.

Annabel Sutherland (3-34) and Shikha Pandey (2-14) were instrumental in keeping MI in check, striking at crucial junctures to prevent any substantial partnerships after the partnership between Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet.

"Even though we were not able to set a decent total, I thought we would cross 200 when Nat and I were batting. Those five balls we did not bat cost us. Ismail is someone who is a great bowler. She gives us the privilege of getting breakthroughs. Sajana did well for us in practice games. Unfortunately, we misfielded off her bowling and that cost her.

"First thing is we want to play 20 overs. We have to bat the full 20 overs. And the set batter should bat 20 overs. When I was in, I should have continued longer. This type of collapse happens but our batters need to take more responsibility in the next game," said Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the match.

Chasing 165, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start after an explosive knock from Shafali Verma. The young opener wasted no time, hammering Saika Ishaque for three consecutive boundaries before smashing a six over mid-wicket.

Delhi suffered a double blow when Verma, after a rapid 43, holed out to Amanjot Kaur off Hayley Matthews, and Lanning had her off-stump uprooted by Ismail for 15. MI struck again when Jemimah Rodrigues (2) misjudged an Amelia Kerr delivery and lobbed a catch to Harmanpreet at cover. With Sutherland falling cheaply to Sciver-Brunt, Delhi found themselves at a precarious 83/4 in the 12th over.

At this critical juncture, debutant Niki Prasad showed remarkable composure. The teenager, who had recently captained India to a U-19 World Cup title, played with a cool head, focusing on singles and rotating the strike. Alice Capsey partnered her briefly before falling to Kerr for 16, leaving the Capitals at 111/5.

The arrival of Sarah Bryce provided much-needed momentum. The Scottish batter wasted no time, slashing Ishaque for a four before edging a fortunate boundary past the keeper. Her six over cow corner brought the equation down, but her cameo was cut short as she fell for 21 (10), caught off Matthews.

With 21 needed off the last two overs, Delhi needed another twist. A mix-up saw Shikha Pandey run out for 2, leaving Radha Yadav and Niki Prasad to complete the chase. Radha kept hopes alive with a six over mid-wicket, but when the final over started, DC still needed 10 runs.

Harmanpreet entrusted Sajeevan Sajana with the final over—a bold decision as Sajana hadn't bowled all game. Prasad sliced the first ball for four, and another misfield allowed two more, bringing it down to four needed from four balls. A single followed, leaving two to win off two. Just as Delhi seemed set for victory, Prasad departed for a well-made 35 (33), caught by Kerr at deep mid-wicket.

Now, two runs were needed off the final ball, with Arundhati Reddy on strike. Reddy charged down the pitch and lofted the ball over cover. A direct throw came in at the non-striker’s end, leading to a nail-biting finish. Replays confirmed that Reddy had just made her ground with a desperate dive, handing Delhi a dramatic last-ball win.

