WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants ready to bring 'aggressive approach' as they begin campaign at home

Vadodara, Feb 13 (IANS) The third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is upon us, and Gujarat Giants are all set for their home debut as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the brand-new Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the match, both head coach Michael Klinger and captain Ashleigh Gardner shared their thoughts on the team's readiness for the season and their excitement about playing at home for the first time.

"Our first three games are in front of a Gujarat crowd. Hopefully, not just from Vadodara, but fans from across the region will come in, wear orange, and support us. Last year, we had to play against RCB in Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Delhi, and they had some big crowds there. It would be great if we can create the same atmosphere here," said Klinger.

Gardner, who will lead the side for the first time, added, "We get to play in front of our home fans for the first time, which is exciting. I feel like we've built a really strong base with our fans, and hopefully, we can start the season the way we really want to - especially here at home, playing in front of our fans."

In their home leg, Gujarat Giants will also face UP Warriorz on February 16 followed by Mumbai Indians on February 18. Speaking about the conditions at BCA Stadium, Klinger said, "The stadium looks fantastic, and from all reports, the wicket is really good - a proper batting wicket that will hopefully produce a lot of runs, mainly for our team, but either way, it'll make for exciting cricket for the crowd."

When asked about expectations for the season, the 27-year-old Aussie all-rounder said, "With the team we have at the moment, I think we can play some really competitive and exciting cricket, which is really cool."

Meanwhile, Klinger revealed that the team will take an aggressive approach in the tournament. "I think you can expect some attacking cricket. I feel we have the squad now, with the batting depth and firepower, to play really aggressively. We've set some targets that we're looking to achieve, and we're certainly aiming to play entertaining cricket."

"But more than anything, I hope people see us as an enthusiastic group with a lot of energy. That will be most evident in our fielding because, for us, that’s non-negotiable," he concluded.

