WPL 2025: Grace Harris hopes, win over DC ‘turns the tide’ for UP Warriorz

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) The UP Warriorz earned a well-fought 33-run win over two-time finalists Delhi Capitals, their first of the 2025 campaign, thanks to four wickets each by Kranti Goud and Grace Harris, who claimed a hat-trick in the final over. After the game, the Aussie all-rounder said she hopes her side’s first win of the season will ‘turn the tide’ for the upcoming games.

Grace also remained humble after becoming the third player to take a hat-trick in WPL history by dismissing Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani in the final over by joking that ‘it was not good bowling’ from her side that bowled the Delhi team out.

“That was not good bowling (on her hat-trick.) We are enjoying our time and loving the WPL. Hopefully, this win turns the tide for us. I was joking in the bowlers meeting today. I was joking that I was gonna take a hat-trick. We had a casual meeting. I want to manifest something with the bat going forward in the competition,” said Harris in the post-match presentation.

Although Kranti and Grace helped UP Warriorz seal victory in the second innings, Chinelle Henry's explosive 62 off 23 balls helped UP Warriorz to a defendable total. Reflecting on her Player of the Match performance, Henry said, “My role in the team is clear. I have to finish the game, and I have been doing that pretty well. It’s all about backing my skills. When I went out, the ball was moving, but I just focused on executing my strengths.”

Her remarkable strike rate of 269.57, which included hitting the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history in just 18 balls, was pivotal in taking the Warriorz soaring to a total of 177/9.

“I have batted once with her, she is a very good striker of the ball. She has a clean swing. She is fantastic around our group. She has the power, I would like to spend some time with Henry. I think the conditions haven't been in our favour, but you can win games if we execute our plans. This win gives a little boost and confidence. Let's hope we roll over the Mumbai Indians and RCB going forward,” added Grace when asked about Chinelle’s performance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.