WPL 2025: Credit goes to Bharti Fulmali for bringing GG back in the chase, says Mithali

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Former India skipper Mithali Raj praised Bharti Fulmali's knock of 61 off 25 for taking Gujarat Giants chase deep in a close nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Gujarat Giants' three-match winning streak in the WPL 2025 came to an end as they suffered a narrow defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final league match on Monday

Opting to bowl first, Priya Mishra, captain Ashleigh Gardner, Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar claimed one wicket each to restrict MI to 179/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Bharti smashed 61 off just 25 balls, however, it wasn’t enough as they fell short by just nine runs.

"I think credit goes to Bharti Fulmali for bringing Gujarat Giants back into the game with the way she played her shots, timing them beautifully. Earlier, she was a one-dimensional player who primarily scored runs on the on-side. But today, we saw her hitting sixes straight over the bowler’s head and finding boundaries square of the wicket as well.

"She has definitely improved, and I believe her experience in the Women's Premier League has helped her develop and expand her skillset. We also saw Simran Shaikh contribute with a couple of big hits, taking the game deep and getting Gujarat Giants closer. Both of them played really well," Mithali said on JioHotstar.

When Gujarat were struggling at 54/4, Phoebe Litchfield played 22-run cameo before she fell to Shabnim Ismail in the 11th over. Batting at No.5, Bharti added 22 runs with Deandra Dottin before the latter was dismissed for 10.

Fulmali continued her attacking approach as she slammed a 22-ball fifty which brought GG back into the game. In the 17th over, Amelia Kerr ended Fulmali’s brilliant knock. In the final few overs, Simran Shaikh (18) and Tanuja Kanwar (10) played impressive cameos, however, it wasn’t enough as they suffered their fourth defeat in the season.

Reflecting on the Gujarat Giants’ overall performance and how they gave a tough fight to Mumbai Indians, Mithali said, "After losing their key middle-order batters, especially after Phoebe Litchfield’s dismissal, Bharti Fulmali and Simran Shaikh stepped up. Fulmali, in particular, was the dominant partner, scoring crucial runs. When she got out, it seemed like the end for Gujarat Giants.

"However, Simran Shaikh’s cameo and that unexpected shot from Tanuja Kanwar took me by surprise. Both of them tried to turn the game in Gujarat Giants’ favor. In the end, the experience within the Mumbai Indians' camp really made the difference today."

