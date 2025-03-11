South Korean Opposition lawmakers launch hunger strike calling for Yoon's removal from office (Ld)

Seoul, March 11 (IANS) Some lawmakers of South Korea's Opposition parties on Tuesday launched a hunger strike calling for a verdict by the Constitutional Court to officially remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.

A group of opposition lawmakers, including from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, went on the hunger strike urging the court swiftly dismiss Yoon, who was released from detention last Saturday.

Yoon's release came as another court allowed him to stand trial without physical detention, citing some questions about the legality of investigations over his charges.

"Yoon Suk Yeol must return to jail," they said, calling on the court to "immediately detain Yoon, the mastermind behind the insurrection."

They also demanded the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who released Yoon, and said the ruling People Power Party (PPP) should be disbanded, accusing it of obstructing Yoon's impeachment.

DP Reps. Park Hong-bae, Kim Moon-soo and Jeon Jin-sook shaved their heads outside the National Assembly's main building, demanding Yoon's removal from office.

Earlier in the day, the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party set up tents in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to continue with their outdoor rallies.

Meanwhile, the PPP said it has no plans to stage rallies or take any "collective action" in response to the opposition.

"If there is a particular issue, we may take collective action, but we will have various meetings to express our position, so unlike the DP, we will not resort to street rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters after a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledged "zero tolerance" for any acts of violence as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on whether to reinstate or remove impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court is expected to announce its decision as early as this week, raising concerns over potential clashes as both Yoon's supporters and opponents are anticipated to gather in large numbers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.