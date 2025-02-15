WPL 2025: Bowlers hold the aces as UP Warriorz begin campaign against Gujarat Giants

Vadodara, Feb 15 (IANS) The UP Warriorz have put in the hard yards in pre-season, and are all geared up to begin their campaign at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Sunday.

The team welcomes a new captain Deepti Sharma while retaining the mission to fight hard and win every match. This season also brings a thrilling new chapter as UP Warriorz will play at their home stadium in Lucknow for the very first time during phase three of the tournament.

The team kicks off their campaign in Vadodara, facing the Gujarat Giants on February 16, and will play two games in the first phase. In Bengaluru and Lucknow, after that, the UP Warriorz are scheduled to play three matches each, respectively, to close out the league stage of their campaign.

Captained by Deepti Sharma, who hails from UP, and coached by England’s Jon Lewis, the UP Warriorz have a strong bowling set-up, especially the spin battery, which is possibly the most dangerous in the competition. Sophie Ecclestone, who is the WPL’s highest wicket-taker with 27 scalps in two seasons, has India’s best bowler in the format Deepti Sharma for company in the attack. Deepti, who has bagged 138 wickets for India, has amassed 19 dismissals across two seasons for the UP Warriorz. And backing them up are the likes of Australian Alana King, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (three wickets in 4 games), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (13 wickets from 16 games) and Gouher Sultana.

If the spinners are a deadly combination in the UP Warriorz set-up, the pace attack too is quite prolific. While Anjali Sarvani’s (six wickets in 13 games) shown her abilities with the ball in the first two seasons, the emergence of Saima Thakor has been a shot in the arm for the UP Warriorz. While Saima has only picked three wickets in six games, her ability to control the situation and the way she has grown from strength to strength over the last year augurs well for the UP Warriorz. Along with Saima, who is likely to lead the attack, and Anjali, the Warriorz also have in the ranks, the exciting speedster Kranti Goud, who helped Madhya Pradesh win a domestic ODI title for the first time with her four-wicket haul in the final.

For the UP Warriorz, the batting line-up is also one of their strengths. Sri Lankan ace Chamari Athapaththu, along with the Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris are well known to score fast in the T20 format, and when in form can really put the long handle to good use.

Among the Indian batters, Deepti leads the way, and will look to continue with her attacking approach, which was one of the reasons she won the MVP in Season 2, when she scored three half-centuries and was striking at close to 150. The likes of Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat and Vrinda Dinesh, have all shown plenty of promise in the recently completed domestic season and will hope to carry that form into the WPL.

While the batting and bowling departments can do plenty of damage to the opposition team, and put the UP Warriorz in a favourable position in the game, there are two aspects which could hamper their progress.

For starters, the fielding is an aspect Jon Lewis and Co. will want to work on this season, as catches can truly win matches, and UP Warriorz did not fare well in the field in Season 2. The other aspect that the UP Warriorz will be hoping for a bit of luck in is with injuries, especially to crucial young players.

UP Warriorz squad: Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana.

