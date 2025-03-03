WPL 2025: All-round Gujarat Giants dominate UP Warriorz by 81 runs

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Gujarat Giants stormed to a dominant 81-run victory over UP Warriorz, becoming only the second team this season to successfully defend a total to win by 81 runs in Match 15 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Beth Mooney's unbeaten 96 had powered the Giants to a formidable 186/5, and their bowlers ensured it was more than enough with a relentless attack. UPW crumbled early in the chase, losing four wickets inside the power-play as Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, and Meghna Singh struck in quick succession. The early setbacks left them struggling at 29/4, with no real momentum in the innings.

Grace Harris provided a brief glimmer of hope, holding one end till the 10th over, while Chinelle Henry played an aggressive cameo. However, with the required rate soaring, the pressure was too much to handle.

Tanuja Kanwer and Priya Mishra kept things tight in the middle overs, and the collapse continued as Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, and Sophie Ecclestone all fell cheaply. UPW was eventually bowled out for 105, handing Gujarat a thumping win that propelled them to the top of the points table and reignited their playoff hopes.

The early breakthroughs set the tone for the innings, as Deandra Dottin struck twice in quick succession, removing Kiran Navgire for a golden duck and dismissing debutant Georgia Voll for a three-ball duck with a peach of a delivery that shaped away and rattled the stumps.

Kashvee Gautam kept the pressure on, bowling out Vrinda Dinesh (1) with a sharp inswinger that crashed into the middle stump, leaving UPW reeling at 14/3. Grace Harris, who survived an early LBW call on review, tried to stabilise the innings with a few well-placed boundaries, but Meghna Singh struck next, sending back skipper Deepti Sharma (6), who edged behind to Mooney.

Shweta Sehrawat (5) and Uma Chetry (17) attempted to rebuild, but the Giants’ spin attack, led by Priya Mishra and Ashleigh Gardner, kept them in check. Sehrawat’s struggling stay ended when she skied a catch to Phoebe Litchfield at deep midwicket. With runs drying up, Harris tried to force the pace but was trapped LBW by Tanuja Kanwer for 25 off 30, leaving UPW at 69/6.

Chinelle Henry (28 in 14 deliveries) provided some late fireworks, smashing a couple of sixes and fours, but her resistance was cut short by Kanwer, as Litchfield took her third catch of the night. With the required rate spiraling out of control and the disciplined Gujarat Giants attack in action, UP Warriorz, in their chase, looked troubled.

Sophie Ecclestone tried to inject some momentum, clearing the deep mid-wicket boundary with a powerful six, bringing up UPW’s 100. However, runs remained hard to come by as Priya Mishra completed her spell without conceding a wicket. Kashvee Gautam returned to further dent UPW’s hopes, dismissing Uma Chetry for 17 as she failed to clear the backward point. The collapse deepened when Gouher Sultana departed for a golden duck, edging one behind to Mooney off the very next delivery.

Though Gautam missed out on a hat-trick, Tanuja Kanwer soon struck to remove Ecclestone, who attempted a big hit but was cleaned up. With wickets tumbling rapidly, the Warriorz had no way back, leaving the Gujarat Giants on the brink of a dominant victory by 81 runs. For the Giants, Kashvee Gautam (3-11) and Tanuja Kanwar (3-17) starred with the ball.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 186/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 96 not out, Harleen Deol 45; Sophie Ecclestone 2-34, Chinelle Henry 1-31) beat UP Warriorz 105 all out in 17.1 overs (Chinelle Henry 28, Grace Harris 25; Kashvee Gautam 3-11, Tanuja Kanwar 3-17) by 81 runs

