World Wrestling: Antim Panghal loses in semis, to fight for bronze and Olympics quota

Belgrade, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian wrestler Antim Panghal will fight for bronze medal and 2024 Paris Olympic quota on Thursday, after losing 4-5 to Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the World Wrestling Championships 2023 semi-final in 53 kg category, here.

According to information received, Kaladzinskaya will now take on Japan’s Akari Fujinami, who defeated Greece’s Maria Prevolaraki in the other semi-final, in the gold medal clash.

Kaladzinskaya took a crucial 1-0 lead at the end of the first round to push Panghal on the backfoot. In the second round, 19-year-old Panghal tried hard to make a comeback but failed to take a lead and lost the bout.

Earlier in the day, Panghal beat reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish. The young Indian was struggling 0-2 at one time but kept her composure to win the match 3-2.

