World Squash Federation, Scotland express disappointment over sport's exclusion from 2026 CWG

New Delhi, Oct 22 ( IANS) The World Squash Federation (WSF) and Scottish Squash are deeply disappointed by the news that squash will not be one of the ten sports contested at the condensed 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Squash, which will make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic Games, has been a core sport of the Commonwealth Games since first being contested at Kuala Lumpur 1998.

However, despite having existing infrastructure in place at Scotstoun following a fantastic squash competition at the Glasgow 2014 Games, it is disappointing that squash was not submitted for inclusion after the number of sports was reduced from 19 in 2022 due to the exceptional circumstances of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"This decision is particularly frustrating for Scotland’s and the Commonwealth’s top squash players, who work tirelessly to represent their countries at major games," the joint statement read.

"WSF and Scottish Squash remain committed to supporting these athletes by providing the best competitive opportunities to enhance their skills and proudly represent their countries.

"Representatives of the WSF and Scottish Squash have received assurances that this decision for a condensed event in 2026 will not impact the inclusion of squash into future Commonwealth Games," it added.

Commonwealth Games Federation on Tuesday confirmed that the sports programme for Glasgow Games will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball.

