World Padel League: Vedanta Leopards edge Hubtown Panorama Panthers in thriller

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Day 2 of the World Padel League delivered contrasting results - a nail-biting finish in the first match and a commanding sweep in the second. The Vedanta Leopards held their nerve to edge out the Hubtown Panorama Panthers in a tense battle, while the in-form Game Changers Lions powered past the Khan Tigers to maintain their perfect start.

The opening men’s doubles set saw Daniel Santigosa and Enri Goenaga get the Panthers off to a fast start, with Santigosa’s sharp reflexes proving key in a 6-2 win. The Leopards hit back in the women’s doubles, with Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega combining flawlessly for a 6-1 victory that swung the overall score to 8-7 in their favour.

Reflecting on the performance, Marta said, “We know each other very well as a team, and that helped us stay focused and take the important points when it mattered.”

The deciding men’s doubles was a high-tempo contest, with Jairo Bautista and Ignacio Piotto taking on Alex Arroyo and Santigosa. Both pairs traded winners in a fast-paced set, but the Panthers clinched it 6-3, giving them a 13-11 win.

The Lions continued their impressive run with an 18-7 sweep over the Tigers. In the opening women’s doubles, Marina Guinart and Carla Mesa overcame early resistance from Alejandra Salazar and Veronica Virseda to seal a 6-3 win. Speaking after their victory, Marina said, “We planned a tactic and we kept doing the same, kept believing in it, and I think that’s the secret.”

The men’s doubles brought out the flair, with Lucho Capra and Jose Rico battling Gonzalo Rubio and Coki Nieto in a set filled with trick shots, tight defense, and powerful smashes. The Lions once again prevailed 6-3, extending their lead. In the last men’s doubles, David Gala and Aris Patinotis deliver a dominant 6-1 win over Rico and Juan Belluati, sealing back-to-back wins for the Lions.

With two days complete, the league is already shaping up to be a mix of tight contests and statement wins. Day 3 promises even more high-octane action as teams fight for crucial points in the standings, with the Khan Tigers taking on the Vernost Jaguars in Match 5 and the Vedanta Leopards facing the SG Pipers Cheetahs in Match 6. With momentum, pride, and league points on the line, Day 3 is poised to deliver another round of intense padel and edge-of-the-seat finishes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.