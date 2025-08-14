World Padel League: Khan Tigers dominate Vernost Jaguars, SG Pipers Cheetahs beat Leopards to clinch semis spots

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Khan Tigers powered past Vernost Jaguars in a commanding 19-10 victory, while the defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs held their nerve to edge out Vedanta Leopards in a thrilling 15-14 contest on the third day of the World Padel League. The wins helped them seal their spots in the semifinals alongside Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers.

The Tigers got off to a flying start in the women’s doubles, with Alejandra Salazar and Veronica Virseda crushing Lucia Martinez and Giorgia Marchetti 6-0. The second set brought a clash of youth and experience, as Rama Valenzuela and Pol Hernandez of the Jaguars went toe-to-toe with seasoned Tigers pair Lucho Capra and Juan Bellauti. In a tense tiebreak, the Tigers held their nerve to take the set 7-6.

Capra later remarked that their on-court communication was key to adapting and finding the right positioning under pressure. The final set saw Jose Rico and Bellauti face Miguel and Nuno Deus. The sibling duo put up a strong fight, but the Tigers sealed a 6-4 win to secure a 19-10 overall triumph.

This season saw its first CoC (Code of Conduct) breach - Level 1: Disobeying an Umpire’s Instructions - with Lucho Capra and Juan Belluati entering 10 minutes late for their set. In case of a level 2 warning, 2 points are deducted from their overall score.

Leopards vs SG Pipers Cheetahs

The opening men’s doubles saw Ignacio Piotto and Javi Mora push Maxi Sanchez and Victor Ruiz in a closely contested set, but the Cheetahs’ pair held firm to take it 6-4. The women’s doubles saw three of the world’s top 10 players share the court, as Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega traded blows with Sofia Araujo and Claudia Fernandez in a high-quality encounter. The Cheetahs once again edged the crucial points to claim another 6-4 win.

The final men’s doubles featured Jairo Bautista and Sanyo against Fede Mourino and Teo Zapata in a set marked by grit and precision. The Leopards fought back to win it 6-3, but the Cheetahs’ overall consistency helped them secure the match 15-14, sealing their place in the semi-finals.

On Friday, the action moves into the knockout phase with the Vedanta Leopards taking on the Vernost Jaguars in the Eliminator, followed by the Khan Tigers facing the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier. Fans can expect high-octane padel, crucial points on the line, and edge-of-the-seat finishes as teams fight for the last spot in the semi-finals. Here’s how the points table stands heading into the knockout stage of the tournament.

