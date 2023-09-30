World Cup 2023 warm-up: Bangladesh chase Sri Lanka target

Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka met twice in the Asia Cup this month, with the Lions emerging with the spoils on both occasions. Their third meeting in less than a month came in Guwahati and the 1996 champions elected to bat after winning the toss, which initially appeared to be the right call.

A century-strong opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera made for a promising start, with Nissanka striking nine boundaries in his 64-ball 68 and Perera hitting six fours.

Perera appeared well-set for a big score but his day took a frustrating turn when he hurt his shoulder at the beginning of the 10th over and was forced to retire hurt, leaving head coach Chris Silverwood sweating on his fitness ahead of their opening game against South Africa on October 7.

He was replaced by Kusal Mendis but the number three was the first wicket to fall, caught by Najmul Hossain off Nasum Ahmed for 22.

Sri Lanka lost two more batters before the halfway stage of their innings – including Nissanka for 68 – as Bangladesh strengthened their foothold in the match.

The Tigers were on top for the rest of the innings, with only Dhananjaya de Silva contributing a score of any note, the No.6 weighing in with a watchful 55 from 79 balls.

Sri Lanka were all out for 263 from 49.1 overs, setting Bangladesh a reachable target which their openers quickly whittled down.

Liton Das played positively and hit 10 fours in a fluent 61 before he lost his wicket with the score at 131 for one, but Bangladesh did not wobble.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz anchored the run chase with a steady 67 not out, while Das’ fellow opener Tanzid Hasan top-scored with 84 as they comfortably knocked off the runs with eight overs to spare.

Wet weather in Thiruvananthapuram

No play was possible between Afghanistan and South Africa, as rain caused their match to be abandoned before a ball was bowled.

Afghanistan play Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while South Africa face New Zealand.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 263 all out in 49.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Dhananjaya de Silva 55; Mahedi Hasan 3/36, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/32), Bangladesh 264/3 in 42 overs (Tanzid Hasan 84, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 67 not out; Lahiru Kumara 1/30, Dushan Hemantha 1/45)

