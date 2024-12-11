World Chess Championship: Ding survives Gukesh onslaught to draw Game 13

Singapore, Dec 11 (IANS) Playing with white pieces in a classical game for the last time in this match, India's D Gukesh came up with an attacking approach but reigning champion Ding Liren of China defended superbly, coming up with precise moves in a nerve-jingling time scramble, to draw the 13th and penultimate game of the World Chess Championship 2024 match here on Wednesday.

The two players are tied 6.5-6.5 going into the final game on Thursday with Ding playing with white pieces. In case the final game ends in a draw, both players will clash in a tie-breaker of shorter games that would decide the eventual winner. If Ding wins, he will continue as the 17th Classical World Champion, but if Gukesh wins, he will be the 18th Champion and the youngest ever.

Ding lived by sword once again, spending a lot of time making his calculation in the opening, as Gukesh applied the pressure, playing with positive intent to slowly create an opportunity. The 18-year-old Indian challenger had taken the upper hand in the middle game but Ding came up with precise answers to every question his opponent posted, defending resolutely to steer himself to safety.

Ding had replied with the French Defence to Gukesh's King Pawn Opening, the same system he had used to win the first game. But this time, Gukesh was well prepared and created a lot of trouble for his opponent with some superb moves in the opening and middle game.

Once again, both players landed in time trouble, Initially, it was Ding who was facing a race against the clock as he spent 17 minutes on move seven and 37 minutes on the next, trying to counter a bishop move by Gukesh. At one point, the Chinese Grandmaster had to make 12 moves in just over eight minutes to complete the first quota of 40 moves in two hours, all the while facing extreme pressure on the board from his opponent.

Gukesh too had less time on his clock as he took his time creating pressure, coming up with some fine moves to make trouble for his opponent. Towards the end of the time scramble he had less than one minute for every move.

Both players eventually made the time control in the nick of time before rushing to their individual resting areas to settle their nerves.

They exchanged the minor pieces and the game got simplified as Gukesh's advantage was neutralised by Ding with precise moves. Ding sacrificed a pawn to reach a rook ending with 3 v 2 pawns for the players. They eventually agreed to a draw after 68 moves in the five-hour struggle.

Ding will now play the 14th and final game with white pieces on Thursday and will have the edge as he can unleash a well-prepared line to put Gukesh under pressure. Gukesh does not have the experience of playing such a crucial game and will have to be very careful. Even then, a lot of experts believe that Ding will have an advantage in the tie-break as he is a better rapid chess player as compared to Gukesh.

