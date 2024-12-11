86 Pakistanis evacuated from Syria to Lebanon

Islamabad, Dec 11 (IANS) About 86 Pakistanis, including 79 pilgrims and seven teachers stranded in Syria, have successfully reached Lebanon's capital city of Beirut.

Arrangements are underway to repatriate these citizens to Pakistan, with embassy officials working to ensure their safe return, an official statement said.

The development followed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directive on Monday, instructing the relevant authorities to devise an action plan for the swift and safe evacuation of Pakistanis seeking to return from Syria through neighbouring countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Syria has been grappling with severe challenges due to ongoing political instability and conflict, which have caused disruptions in basic services and posed safety risks to residents and foreign nationals.

