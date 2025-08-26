World Championships: Prannoy advances to Round of 32; PV Sindhu also progresses (Ld)

Paris, Aug 26 (IANS) India’s HS Prannoy successfully avoided the fate that befell compatriot Lakshya Sen, advancing to the Round of 32 in the men’s singles event at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 here on Tuesday. The 33-year-old edged past Finland’s Joakim Oldorff in a tightly contested match, winning 21-18, 21-15 in 47 minutes.

Ranked 34th in the world, Prannoy faced a stern test from 22-year-old Oldorff, who is ranked 47th. The Finn raced to a 7-5 lead in the opening game with sharp movement and precise shot-making. However, Prannoy remained unflustered, levelling the score at 8-8 and gradually asserting control. By the midpoint of the game, he led 14-11, though Oldorff fought back to make it 17-all. Prannoy then struck three consecutive points to seal the first game 21-18 after 24 minutes of high-intensity rallies.

The second game saw Oldorff briefly regain momentum, levelling the score at 8-8 after trailing 4-7. Prannoy regained composure, moved ahead 11-8, and extended his lead to four points, eventually closing out the match 21-15.

In the women’s singles, India’s P.V. Sindhu overcame a challenge from Bulgaria’s Kaloyan Nalbantova. The Indian star prevailed 23-21, 21-6 in 39 minutes, showcasing her trademark resilience and court awareness.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who is one of the few players in the history of the sport to have won a full set of medals in the World Championships with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, is India's biggest hope for a title in Paris.

The opening game was a tight battle, with scores tied at 21-all before Sindhu, who won a silver in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and followed that up with a bronze in Tokyo, closed it out with a two-point edge.

The 2019 women’s singles champion cruised through the second game, producing a commanding performance to seal the match with a 15-point margin. Sindhu will next face Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa in the Round of 32.

Earlier on the opening day of the event, Sen’s poor run continued on Monday as he lost in straight sets against World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China.

Sen’s battle lasted a total of 54 minutes as he succumbed to a 17-21, 19-21 defeat, bringing an end to another disappointing campaign at the tournament, after having previously won the bronze medal in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.