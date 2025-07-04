World Boxing Cup: Nupur storms into final, Abhinash Jamwal secures semis spot in Astana

Astana, July 4 (IANS) India’s medal count at the World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 continued to grow as Nupur (80+kg) advanced to the final, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) booked his place in the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur delivered a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey’s Seyma Dustaz 5:0 to secure a spot in the women’s +80 kg final. Earlier in the day, Abhinash Jamwal impressed in the men’s 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns come to an end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3:2 in a split decision.

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India’s strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

On Thursday, Hitesh Gulia and Sakshi secured semifinal spots on Thursday and guaranteed themselves podium finishes.

Hitesh, a gold medallist from the Brazil leg earlier this year, delivered a dominant 5:0 win over Kazakhstan’s Almaz Orozbekov in the men’s 70kg quarterfinal, ensuring another medal to his name.

In the women’s 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to beat Brazil’s Tatiana Regina de Jesus Chagas via unanimous decision.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. With the Finals set to take place in New Delhi this November, the Astana leg plays a key role in shaping preparations. India had won one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals in the first leg of the 2025 World Boxing Cup at Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.

Uzbekistan had topped the medal table in the first leg in Brazil with eight medals, with five gold medals. Hosts Brazil finished with nine medals but had fewer gold (three), while Kazakhstan ended third with six medals, including three gold and three bronze.

