World Boxing Cup: Minakshi and Pooja Rani secure medals for India in Astana

Astana, July 2 (IANS) India’s boxing contingent continued its impressive run at the World Boxing Cup – Astana 2025, with Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) delivering assured performances to guarantee the country two medals on Day 3 of the competition.

Minakshi was the first to make her mark, producing a dominant display against Guo Yi-Xuan of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. The Indian pugilist showcased sharp footwork, precision punching, and superb ring awareness to seal a comprehensive 5:0 unanimous decision win.

Her ability to dictate the pace of the bout and score cleanly from range left the judges in no doubt, as she booked her place in the semifinals and ensured herself at least a bronze.

Pooja Rani, one of India’s most experienced boxers, followed suit in the 80kg category with a gritty performance against local favourite Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan. In a fiercely contested quarterfinal, Pooja mixed aggression with control to edge out her opponent via a 4:1 split decision.

The bout saw Pooja absorb pressure in the early rounds before landing decisive blows in the latter stages to sway the judges in her favour. With this victory, she too secured a podium finish and will look to convert it into gold as she advances to the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Anamika (51kg) added to India’s positive momentum by advancing to the quarterfinals. She outboxed Turkey’s Aysen Taskin with a composed and tactical performance, keeping the Indian hopes alive in another weight division.

On the men’s side, Jadumani Singh fought valiantly in a close encounter against Jay Bryan Baricuatro of the Philippines. Despite a spirited effort, Jadumani fell short by the narrowest of margins and exited the tournament after a hard-fought contest.

