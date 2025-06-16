Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In a landmark move for women’s football in England, clubs at the WSL Football shareholders’ meeting have voted in favour of expanding the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) from 12 to 14 teams starting in the 2026/27 season.

The decision, subject to approval from The FA Board, marks a significant step in the continued growth and professionalisation of the women's game.

Since its inception, the WSL has operated with 12 teams, but the expansion reflects growing interest, investment, and competitiveness in the league and wider pyramid. The new format will maintain a double round-robin system.

To facilitate the expansion, up to three teams will be promoted from the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2) at the end of the 2025/26 season. The top two WSL2 clubs will earn automatic promotion, while a playoff will be held between the 12th-placed WSL side and the 3rd-placed WSL2 team to determine the final spot.

From the 2026/27 season onward, the WSL will see its bottom team automatically relegated, and the WSL2 champions automatically promoted. A new playoff will also be introduced between the 13th-placed WSL side and the WSL2 runners-up, adding a dramatic new fixture to the women’s calendar.

Nikki Doucet, CEO, WSL Football, said: “Over the past few months, WSL Football has led a thorough and robust, consultative process backed by research and analysis which explored multiple options that could drive the game forward and help it reach its potential. Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women’s game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women’s professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board.

"Subject to the approval from The FA Board, expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid, which increases opportunities. The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women’s game and introduces a high-profile, high-stakes match.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.