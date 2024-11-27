Women's HIL: Atmosphere in Indian stadiums is truly unmatched, says Soorma Hockey Club’s Maria Verschoor

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Dutch women’s hockey sensation Maria Verschoor is set to make her debut in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, representing the Soorma Hockey Club. As one of the standout players of the Netherlands national team, Verschoor expressed her enthusiasm about the unique experience of playing in India and the opportunity to be part of the first-ever Women’s HIL.

Speaking of her excitement, Verschoor said, “I’m really looking forward to this adventure. I had a wonderful experience earlier this year in India during the FIH Pro League, where I was struck by the passion and energy of the fans. Hockey is alive in India, and the atmosphere in the stadiums is something special.”

Verschoor believes that the Women’s HIL represents a significant milestone for the sport. “It’s amazing to see the first competition of its kind for women in India, and to be part of it is truly special. The league’s format, with a mix of international players from around the world, brings together different styles and cultures, which I think is great for the growth of women’s hockey. We will be playing some great matches, and I hope we can show the world how exciting and competitive women’s hockey can be.”

Verschoor is particularly keen on contributing to the development of the women’s game in India. “It’s inspiring to see how the league is investing in women’s hockey. This platform gives us the chance to showcase our skills and set an example for young girls, not just in India but across the world. Women’s hockey is exciting to watch, and it’s great that we are getting the recognition and support to take it to new heights.”

Looking ahead, Verschoor is optimistic about the future of the Women’s HIL. “With four teams in the league this season and plans to expand, I believe this is just the beginning. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey and can’t wait to see how it grows.”

