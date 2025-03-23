Women's Boxing Nationals: Jaismine cruises into quarters with another dominant win

Greater Noida, March 23 (IANS) Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria continued her stellar run at the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship 2025, securing a dominant RSC victory in the second-round over Chandigarh’s Ruchika in the preliminaries.

The reigning national lightweight champion, who transitioned to featherweight on her road to the Paris Olympics, stormed into the quarterfinals in commanding fashion.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and will end on March 27.

In all, 188 boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

Joining her in the winner’s circle was Sanamacha Chanu of Railways Sports Promotion Board, a Youth World and National Champion, who displayed complete control in her unanimous decision victory over Manipur’s Bindiya Devi Maorem. Chanu’s calculated aggression and sharp technique kept her opponent on the back foot, reinforcing her title credentials early on in the competition.

Last year’s silver medallist Sonia of Uttar Pradesh made a strong statement in the bantamweight category, overpowering Delhi’s Vanshika to advance. In the minimumweight division, Sikkim’s Yasika Rai displayed sharp footwork and clean counterpunching to secure a unanimous decision win over Maharashtra’s Janhvi Churi.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Tannu edged past Manipur’s Sovi Jajo in a closely contested lightweight bout, winning by split decision (4:1).

The preliminaries also saw a string of dominant stoppage wins, with Vanshika Singh of Rajasthan storming past Kerala’s Dhanya PR with a first-round RSC in Minimumweight. All India Police’s Imroz Khan delivered an equally commanding performance, sealing a round-one stoppage victory against Andhra Pradesh’s Swapna Jampana, rounding off another thrilling day of high-intensity boxing.

The nationals will move on to the quarterfinal stage on Monday with Nitu Ghanghas’ bout versus Minakshi of All India Police in the Minimumweight category one of the standout ties.

Later, defending Featherweight champion Sonia Lather, now competing in Lightweight (57-60kg) will take on Monica in her quest for gold.

