Women’s T20 WC: Coach Amol Muzumdar confirms Harmanpreet Kaur to bat at number three

Dubai, Oct 3 (IANS) Ahead of India opening its 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday evening, head coach Amol Muzumdar has all but confirmed captain Harmanpreet Kaur to bat at number three in the tournament.

After Jemimah Rodrigues, their usual number three batter, went to number five, India tried filling the gap at that slot via Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajeevan Sajana and Uma Chetry. But it's now certain that Harmanpreet, who batted at number three in India’s warm-up matches wins over the West Indies and South Africa, will bat at that position.

“Absolutely, not just the warm-up games, but we had already decided back in India and in the camps that happened before we set off from Mumbai. We had a lovely camp in Bangalore, and we decided there. Basically, these pre-World Cup matches absolutely stamped that for us. Go through the scorecard, you'll find out,” said Muzumdar in the pre-match press conference.

Harmanpreet is capable of bowling handy off-spin but hasn't bowled a match in T20s for a long time. Asked about the lack of a sixth bowling option for India, Muzumdar remarked, “We've paid a lot of attention to the sixth bowling option. Also, for a fact that we have had multiple discussions within our top six, at least three to four have to bowl. If we can get those overs out of them, then nothing like it.”

“All of them could bowl. So, it's just a question of applying and just putting in those hard yards in the nets and then converting that into a match performance. So, Harman hasn't bowled, but she bowled in the second T20 warm-ups, and is experienced enough to bowl those overs.”

Muzumdar also insisted the tournament will witness improvements in fitness and fielding levels of the Indian team, two aspects which have been his main focus areas. “Basically, if you see in the first press conference, I had said that fielding and fitness would be of prime importance. We have worked upon it, thoroughly gone deeper into it, and tried to absolutely work individually.”

“First in regards to the volume as far as fielding is concerned, and then in fitness, we have paid attention to each individual to take their fitness levels to the next level. So, I think we have put in that effort. The effort has been there. I think you will definitely see the results.”

With this being India’s first time in a T20 World Cup post the advent of the WPL, it has brought in more statistics and breakout stars in Sajana, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana being a part of the Indian team for the tournament. Muzumdar signed off by acknowledging with more variety in each department, selecting the playing eleven would be a good headache.

“WPL has been a very successful tournament so far in the last couple of editions. You have seen what response WPL has had. Obviously, the stats have helped and we have dug into a lot of statistics and we have seen the results.”

“Some of the players that have come into the Indian squad here at the World Cup, are a product of WPL as well. Of course, not undermining the first-class cricket as well back home, but WPL has given us a strong base to find players.”

“That's actually a good headache to have. We do have a lot of talent in the team, talent in this 15 and beyond as well. So, as I said, good headache to have. But me, Harman, Smriti, we enjoy that kind of stuff where we try out different combinations, and then finally we have figured out the right combination that we are going to play tomorrow.”

“Whoever has got an opportunity, they have performed at their own numbers, whether it is batting number or, bowling, they have performed really well and that's why they are there in the team. So we found the right combination I guess.”

