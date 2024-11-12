Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India secure late 3-2 win against Korea

Rajgir, Nov 12 (IANS) The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered a 3-2 win against Korea in their second match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Sangita Kumari (3’) continued her hot form in front of goal while Deepika (20’, 57’) scored a brace to confirm the victory for India. Lee Yuri (34’) and Captain Cheon Eunbi (38’) were the goalscorers for Korea in the closely-fought encounter.

It didn’t take long for India to click into gear today as Neha pinched the ball in midfield and found Navneet Kaur, who quickly passed the ball to Sangita Kumari in the shooting circle. Sangita unleashed a reverse tomahawk to beat the on-rushing Korean goalkeeper Kim Eunji and score the first goal for India within minutes of the start.

India continued to employ a high press causing Korea to struggle to make inroads towards the Indian goal, on the other hand, the Korean defensive unit constantly harried the Indian forwards to prevent any further goal scoring chances in the first quarter.

Korea attempted to increase the intensity as soon as the second quarter began and forced India back into their half, however, India remained unfazed.

Five minutes into the quarter, Sunelita Toppo won back possession high up the pitch and found Beauty Dungdung on the right wing. Beauty cut back the ball to Deepika at the centre of the circle who found the back of the net to double India’s lead in the game. India went on to create multiple chances with their quick transition play for the rest of the quarter, most notable of which was a four on two counter attack for India but Beauty fumbled the ball in the shooting circle and the score remained 2-0 at the end of the first half.

Korea stamped their authority on the game as the third quarter began, it wasn’t long before Kim Seona rifled the ball across goal but the final touch from Korea was missing. Korea employed an aerial pass to bypass the Indian press and earned a penalty corner. Kim Seona’s shot from the penalty corner was saved by Savita in goal but Lee Yuri pounced on the rebound to bulge the nets and reduce Korea’s deficit, in the 34th minute.

Korea continued to press for an equaliser and with eight minutes left in the quarter, they were awarded a penalty stroke. Korean Captain Cheon Eunbi stepped up to score from the spot and restore parity. India responded by earning a slew of penalty corners but failed to capitalise and regain the lead in the third quarter.

India was presented the first opportunity to score as the last quarter began but Deepika’s shot sailed harmlessly over the bar. The game became sloppy as both teams were desperate to find the next goal. India found their rhythm as the quarter headed to a close and earned two penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.

With little more than 3 minutes left, Navneet was fouled in the circle and India was awarded a penalty stroke. Deepika was calmness personified as she sent the keeper the wrong way and scored India’s third goal from the spot. Korea threw everything they had to equalise in the closing minutes but India managed to hang on to their slender one goal lead.

