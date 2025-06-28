Woman files complaint against cricketer Yash Dayal for exploiting on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has been accused by a woman of exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, and a complaint has been raised with the police of mental, emotional, and physical exploitation.

The victim, who hails from Ghaziabad, has raised a complaint against a cricketer reported to be Yash Dayal on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's online portal.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she and Dayal have been in a relationship for the last five years, during which the cricketer exploited her mentally and physically. The complaint claimed that the RCB pacer had taken money from her during the relationship, and he had done the same with many other women in the past.

The woman also said that she had substantial evidence against Dayal in the form of chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos and alleged that Dayal had introduced her to his parents and relatives as their daughter-in-law.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with the cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realised the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally," said the UP Chief Minister's portal in a message to the concerned police station and the police superintendent's office.

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls, too," said the complaint.

The victim also claimed that on June 14, 2025, she called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. In its message to the Circle Officer, the CM's office said that the complainant has claimed that she is mentally and socially distressed and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister's office has sought a report from the Circle Officer (CO) of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. It has also given the police time till July 21 to resolve the complaint filed on IGRS.

