Woman, daughters commit suicide in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) A woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad district committed suicide, along with her two minor daughters, on Wednesday after her husband went to another state for a job, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Obra Bazar under Obra police station in the district.

The victim was identified as Sitara Begum and her two minor daughters Sana and Siza.

The police said that her husband Mohammad Rustam went to another state to earn a livelihood on Tuesday and Sitara did not want him to be away from her. She was so upset that she locked herself along with two minor daughters on Tuesday night and fed them poison.

She also consumed poison and went unconscious.

When Sitara’s father-in-law Mohammad Gani felt suspicious, he knocked on the door along with other family members. When she did not respond, they managed to break the door and found all three unconscious.

They took them to the nearby hospital where the trio lost their lives during the treatment.

"Sitara was angry over Rustam's leaving as she did not want him to go away. She was often involved in quarrels with him over phone as well as when he stayed at home. On Tuesday, Rustam went to another state for job and Sitara, along with her two minor daughters, committed suicide by consumed poison," Gani said.

Police took custody of the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

The Bihar government does not have exact data of labouers who migrate every year but sources have said that over 40 lakh people of different age groups go to states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and others.

Bihar is known as a labour supplier state in the country due to lack of jobs in the state.

