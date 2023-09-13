BJP passes resolution lauding PM Modi for success of G20 (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the recently concluded G20 Summit.

BJP said that the summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals.

"We, BJP Karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on September 9 to 10.

“We note with great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment showcased by PM Modi at the Summit," read the BJP G20 resolution passed by the party's Parliamentary Board on Wednesday.

“The G20 Delhi summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals, marking a transformative moment in how our nation is perceived and engaged with on the global stage. India's G20 has brought the world together on a wide range of issues, be it economics, geo-politics, technology, and more.

“We compliment PM Modi for his efforts in ensuring an extensive and visionary G20 New Delhi Declaration. The declaration is a testament to foresight, acting as a guiding beacon for our times and beyond. We are delighted to note the level of participation witnessed - it was both unparalleled and unprecedented, resonating with the world's affirmation of India's capabilities and visionary approach. It also shows the world's recognition and confidence in India's potential and Prime Minister Modi's dynamic leadership.”

The resolution further said: "We compliment PM Modi for showcasing to the world a human-centric model of development, moving beyond the conventional GDP-focused growth trajectory taken in the previous years. This model, emphasising sustainability, inclusivity, and shared prosperity, resonated deeply among participating nations, reaffirming India's stance as a champion for the collective good of humanity. India was also at the forefront of championing paradigms like DPI and Mission LIFE, which will be guiding factors for policymakers while framing their policies."

"The coming generations will remember the 2023 Summit as the one in which the African Union was given full membership of the G20. This is in line with PM Modi's vision to ensure that the Global South has strong representation in such bodies. PM Modi's desire to deepen engagement with Africa was seen during the 2015 India-Africa Summit in New Delhi," it said.

"It has equally gladdened us to see India take the lead in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which will go a long way in furthering sustainability. The birth of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor ranks as a watershed moment for the world."

"In summation, we reiterate how the success of the G20 summit has filled the heart of every Indian with a profound sense of pride. As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi's leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation, and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity," the resolution said.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here for the grand success of the G20 Summit.

On his arrival, BJP President JP Nadda presented him a bouquet, amid 'Modi, Modi chants by the party workers.

Senior party leaders including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also welcomed the Prime Minister.

