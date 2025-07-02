Woltemade goes off-grid as Bayern-Stuttgart transfer saga grows

Berlin July 2 (IANS) As speculation swirls over his future, Germany's breakout football star Nick Woltemade has taken a step back - literally disappearing from the public eye while on vacation with his family.

The 23-year-old Stuttgart striker, whose rise from squad player to national team member has been one of the most remarkable stories in German football over the past year, is now at the center of a high-profile transfer battle between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich as reported by Xinhua.

While media reports continue to speculate on the transfer fee, Woltemade's departure from Stuttgart appears increasingly inevitable, despite his status as a fan favorite at the club.

Bayern's interest in the forward was leaked two weeks ago, drawing criticism and casting sporting director Max Eberl and the Bavarian club in an unflattering light for prematurely unsettling the player before the official opening of the transfer window on July 1.

Having failed in pursuits of players like Florian Wirtz, Jamie Gittens, Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola, Bayern now appears determined to land Woltemade. German media reports suggest the player and Bayern have already reached a personal agreement on a contract through 2029, worth a reported 7.5 million euros (8.8 million U.S. dollars) annually plus bonuses.

Woltemade remains under contract with Stuttgart until 2028, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

Former German international and Stuttgart legend Karl-Heinz Forster offered a candid assessment, telling local media: "As hard as it might sound for Stuttgart, Woltemade is going to leave."

Woltemade's meteoric rise has been one of the most talked-about stories in German football. After joining Stuttgart as a free agent from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2024, he quickly became a key figure, culminating in finishing last month's UEFA U21 European Championship as top goalscorer.

Bayern views Woltemade as a long-term successor to veteran forward Thomas Muller. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany reportedly outlined the club's plans for him during a recent video call.

While Bayern continues its campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup, with a quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Saturday, Eberl has returned to Europe to finalize talks with Stuttgart.

Direct negotiations between the two clubs reportedly began after the transfer window officially opened on Tuesday. With the window running until September 1, Woltemade is expected to return from his holiday to find clarity on where he will be playing next season.

