Winning first WHIL trophy has just added to our joy, says Odisha Warriors captain Neha

Ranchi, Jan 27 (IANS) Odisha Warriors created history by defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club and lifting the first ever Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 trophy in front of a packed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

It was all square as the final went into the last quarter with a scoreline of 1-1. After three quarters of end-to-end action, with just five minutes left on the clock, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (20’, 56’) fired a shot past Soorma’s Savita Punia and ensured Warriors victory on the big night.

Captain of Odisha Warriors Neha was elated with the win and her teammates and stated, “I am extremely happy, the girls have worked extremely hard. We had been waiting for a women’s HIL and now it has finally happened. Winning the first trophy has just added to our joy.”

Talking about the team’s strategy in the final, Neha shared, “We knew that Soorma is a strong team with speedy players. Our strategy was to maintain a close marking and that is what we did. Penalty corners was our strength so our plan was to attack as a team and win as many PCs as we can but surprisingly both our goals were field goals so that was very impressive.”

The Warriors ended the league stage second with 13 points, two points behind table toppers Soorma. Star dragflicker Yibbi Jansen and the league’s joint top-scorer converted five penalty corners for her side and was the standout player for the Warriors.

Reflecting on the tournament, Neha said, “The atmosphere here was amazing. The fans gave us a lot of support and what I loved was the supporters were cheering for all teams, which makes hockey the real winner here.”

“We have learned a lot from this league, a lot of young players have gained much-needed exposure. In India, we play skill-based hockey but across the global hockey is very fast. With this tournament, playing with and against foreign players, we have learned how to match their pace and play a different brand of hockey. This will surely help us in the international tournaments coming ahead,” Neha concluded.

