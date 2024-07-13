Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova overcomes Paolini in three sets for first title at SW19

London, July 13 (IANS) Barbora Krejcikova overcame a second-set loss to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final, claiming her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam crown here on Saturday. Krejcikova, the No. 31 seed, from the Czech Republic defeated Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in a well-contested maiden final for both at Wimbledon.

Three years ago, Krejcikova won the Roland Garros. Thirteen major events have passed since, marking the largest gap between Grand Slam titles since Karolina Pliskova's 18-event gap between the US Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2021.

Krejcikova's victory at Wimbledon adds to her growing resume, having also been a quarterfinalist in doubles at this year's event.

At 28, Krejcikova is the oldest player to win her first Wimbledon title since Angelique Kerber six years ago. She is the fifth Czech player to reach the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon in the Open Era, following Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, and Marketa Vondrousova.

She is the second Czech player in the Open Era to make the women’s singles finals in both Wimbledon and Roland Garros after Marketa Vondrousova. On Saturday, Krejcikova also became the first Czech player in the Open Era to secure women’s singles Grand Slam titles at different events.

