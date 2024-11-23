Will win all nine seats in UP: BJP MLA Dayashankar Singh

Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Dayashankar Singh expressed confidence in his party's performance in the Assembly by-elections, as early trends showed the BJP-led alliance leading in seven of the nine seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) appeared to be trailing in the trends.

The by-elections in Uttar Pradesh were held alongside Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on November 20, with counting currently underway.

Speaking to IANS, Singh, the BJP MLA from Ballia Assembly constituency, said, "BJP will win all the nine Assembly seats. The media trends show that we are leading in seven seats. There is still time, and we will surely win all the seats."

Singh also highlighted the BJP's early leads in other states, adding, "In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is leading in 35 seats. In Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead in 55 seats, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing at 30 seats."

"Everywhere, people are placing their trust in the double-engine BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav remained optimistic, claiming that his party would emerge victorious in all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to Yadav's statement, Singh remarked, "Let him have his optimism; it is good for morale. However, under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Everyone can see the early trends showing us leading."

The bypoll in Uttar Pradesh can be a significant turnaround for the BJP after the party's setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In that election, the BJP won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the INDIA bloc secured 43 seats, with the SP winning 37 of those and the Congress bagging six.

With the counting of votes underway, the BJP remains optimistic about reclaiming its dominance in Uttar Pradesh, while early trends across Maharashtra and Jharkhand also seem to favour the party-led alliances.

