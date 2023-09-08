Will Sutherland set to lead Australia A after being named Victoria's Sheffield Shield skipper

Melbourne, Sep 8 (IANS) All-rounder Will Sutherland has been named Victoria’s new Sheffield Shield captain and is also set to lead the Australia A squad in three ODI matches against New Zealand A starting in Queensland on Sunday.

Sutherland also led Victoria in four matches last season in the absence of the last-longing captain, Peter Handscomb went on an Australia tour of India. Sutherland has been chosen over Ashton Turner, who is also in the squad, despite Turner captaining Western Australia in the last two Marsh Cup teams and Perth Scorchers to the last two BBL titles.

Handscomb led the Victorian side in the last two finals but fell short both times against Western Australia. Handscomb, who will continue to lead Victoria's 50-over Marsh Cup team, believes it is the right time to hand over the Shield role.

"Will is a tremendous leader and has all the right attributes to succeed as a captain," Handscomb said. "I have absolutely loved leading Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, but it's now Will's time to take our side forward.

"I'm still excited to be captaining our One-Day side and will be doing everything I can to support Will and the rest of the squad, both on and off the field,” he added.

Sutherland was full of praise for Handscomb and thrilled to get the opportunity to lead his state.

"Pete has been a fantastic captain for us and has been incredibly supportive of me taking on this responsibility," Sutherland said. "It's an honour to captain Victoria. I loved the chance I had to captain the side last season while Pete was in India and am looking forward to taking on the challenge this season.

"Knowing I have the support of Pete, Chris Rogers and the rest of the coaching and playing group fills me with a lot of confidence and I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Caleb Jewell and Melbourne Renegades fast bowler Tom Rogers have also been added to the squad ahead of the three-match series.

The series will not feature Wes Agar (back), Ben Dwarshuis (back), or Murphy (general soreness). Agar was scheduled to participate in the four-day matches but was unable to due to a back injury and has since not fully recovered.

During the second four-day match in Mackay, Dwarshuis had a back injury. Murphy, who hadn't played since the final Ashes Test in July, had been working out with Victoria, but he is said to have been pulled as a precaution after suffering a minor ache before leaving for Queensland.

Australia A 50-over squad: Will Sutherland (capt), Ollie Davies, Liam Hatcher, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Ashton Turner

