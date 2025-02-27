Will overthrow ideologies that insult Chhatrapati Shivaji from cliff of Takmak Tok: Maha Congress

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday said that his party is resolved to overthrow those ideologies -- which insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- from the cliff of Takmak Tok.

“The forces that refused to coronate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and spread false narratives about him are today in power at the centre and in the state. The ideology that once tormented Shivaji Maharaj is still alive. Those who insult Shivaji Maharaj have state support and are being protected and awarded. We are determined to overthrow such ideologies from the cliff of Takmak Tok,” said the Maharashtra Congress Chief after paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort.

He later visited the Chavdar Tale in Mahad, paying homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sapkal remarked that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only fought against the Adilshahi and Nizamshahi but also against discrimination, untouchability, and regressive ideologies.

“While the Adilshahi, Nizamshahi, and Aurangzeb are gone, the ideology of communalism still exists today. An actor insulted Shivaji Maharaj, yet instead of taking action against him, police officers are stationed outside his house for protection,” he said.

He added historian Indrajit Sawant receives phone threats, and derogatory remarks are made about Shivaji Maharaj.

“The government, instead of taking action against those who insult Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj, is honouring Savarkar, which is unfortunate,” he claimed.

He further said that during the freedom struggle, the goal was not just a transfer of power but a transformation of the system.

“The Indian Constitution also embodies the concept of Hindavi Swarajya. Congress' ideologies and policies are based on Hindavi Swarajya. The party remains committed to establishing the people's rule that Maharaj envisioned, which is why we have come to Raigad to take this pledge,” he added.

Commenting on the Pune rape case, Sapkal stated that crimes against women reflect the government’s failure.

“The way the Home Department is functioning today reminds us of Ghashiram Kotwal. Chhatrapati Shivaji placed the Peshwas in power, but they later destroyed Swarajya. Are we witnessing history repeat itself?” he asked.

