Will consult business leaders and work collaboratively, good days have begun for K'taka: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Newly-appointed Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said he would unveil a vision document in the next 15 days and work by taking businesses into confidence, adding that 'good days' (Acche din) have begun for Karnataka.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said on Monday that he was content with his Cabinet portfolio.

"The Prime Minister has trusted me and given me an important portfolio. I believe the development of the country depends significantly on this department," the Union Minister added.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Karnataka.

"I plan to prepare a vision document for this department within the next 15 days. I will work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise his vision. The manufacturing sector has great potential. I will strive to implement positive changes in the department," he added.

"Managing such a significant department effectively is crucial. There are many issues related to industries, including VSL, that need solutions. Providing employment opportunities for the youth should be a priority," Kumaraswamy said.

"I will consult with business leaders and work collaboratively. Good days have begun for Karnataka. This is why the Prime Minister entrusted me with this portfolio," he added.

Kumaraswamy stressed that those who said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's (his father) family's political career was over have now been proven wrong.

"Our party has bounced back. Now, when they said Kumaraswamy's political career was over, our party has gained renewed strength," he said.

Kumaraswamy also held a meeting with the officers of Heavy Industries and Steel Ministries at the Karnataka Bhavan.

The Union Minister met the Secretary of the Steel Ministry Nagendra Nath Sinha, the Secretary of the Heavy Industries Ministry Kamran Rizwi, and the Secretary of Heavy Industries Sandeep Kumar.

The Union Minister shared his vision with the secretaries and also shared his experiences when he served as the Karnataka Industry Minister.

Kumaraswamy has said that his focus is to increase production across the country and generate employment.

He has directed the concerned officers to formulate a blueprint in this regard in a week.

Kolar JD (S) MP Mallesh Babu has proposed the utilisation of 12,000 acres of unused land in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) for the development of industries.

