Karnataka BJP leader V Somanna named MoS Railways; Shobha Karandlaje MoS MSME

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader from Karnataka, V. Somanna, has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and MoS in the Ministry of Railways.

Somanna, a surprise choice by the BJP high command, has been allotted these portfolios considering his track record of effectively implementing government schemes and projects.

The state is lagging behind in terms of railway connectivity compared to other southern states.

Expectations are high from Somanna in Karnataka to improve railway connectivity to northern Karnataka from Bengaluru.

Somanna hails from the Lingayat community and maintains harmonious relations with all prominent Lingayat seers. He was chosen over prominent Lingayat leaders such as former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar.

Meanwhile, Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Shobha Karandlaje was the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the previous BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her new role has been given to her considering her past performance and to give representation to the Vokkaliga community from the BJP and coastal Karnataka, a bastion of BJP in the state.

Shobha Karandlaje hails from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

