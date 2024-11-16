Why PM mum on Caste Census, removing 50 pc quota limit: Rahul Gandhi

Amravati/Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Nov 16 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why they chose to remain silent on the opposition’s demands to conduct a Caste Census and abolishing the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation, here on Saturday.

Addressing huge public rallies for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in the districts, the Congress leader recalled that in the last session of Parliament, the INDIA bloc leaders had raised the question of withdrawing the 50 per cent limit on quotas and conducting a nationwide Caste Census.

“These important decisions need to be taken to ensure justice for all sections of society… The PM spoke for one-and-half hours, but did not utter a word on either the Caste Census or revoking the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Displaying a copy of the Constitution, he said that there is a battle of two ideologies going on in the country, and while the MVA and INDIA bloc are fighting to protect the Constitution and save quotas, the BJP-RSS are making attempts to undermine the Constitution with daily attacks.

“The BJP is subverting the Constitution which encompasses the wisdom and thoughts of great men… The BJP has stolen away the MVA government and formed an unconstitutional regime in Maharashtra,” roared Rahul Gandhi.

He targeted the PM for talking in ‘Man Ki Baat’, but not speaking about the concerns of the common people who have been suffering on multiple fronts for a long.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the demonetisation (November 2016) and the Goods & Services Tax (July 2017) were done for the benefit of a handful of big industrialists owing to which the micro, small and medium enterprises in India went bankrupt.

“The PM works only for the billionaires, but now it is time he should concentrate on the ordinary people…Farmers must get guaranteed prices for their agricultural produce, more employment opportunities should be created for the youth and inflation must be reduced,” demanded Rahul Gandhi.

He also expressed the commitment to implement the MVA’s Five Guarantees to the people of Maharashtra.

Earlier this afternoon, when Rahul Gandhi landed in Dhamangaon Railway (assembly constituency), a team of the Election Commission officials, subjected his helicopter and baggage to a thorough check, before allowing him and his team to proceed with the scheduled campaign engagements.

