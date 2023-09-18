Whenever someone tries to break INDIA, it itself disintegrate, says Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday took a swipe at the BJP after its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu said that AIADMK announced that no alliance with the saffron party as of now and said whenever someone tries to break INDIA it itself broke and disintegrated and same thing happened today.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a post on X, formerly Twitter said, "Whenever someone tried to break 'INDIA', it itself broke and disintegrated... Same thing happened today. Our INDIA alliance was strong yesterday and is strong even today, but sadly the NDA which throws stones at other people's houses could not save its own house."

The remarks came after senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, D. Jayakumar has said that his party currently does not have any alliance with the BJP, adding that the party would decide on the tie-up later.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Chennai, the AIADMK leader criticised the Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K. Annamalai for his remarks on C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"BJP is not in alliance with the AIADMK and we will decide about the alliance later," he said, underlining this was not his personal view but of the party.

The former minister said that while the BJP cadres wanted an alliance with the AIADMK, the state president does not want so.

Jayakumar also said that Annamalai has been frequently criticising the AIADMK leaders.

The former minister said Annamali was unfit to be the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

At least 28 parties have come together to forge the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

The AIADMK has for long been an alliance partner of the BJP at the Centre.

