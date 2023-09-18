Aide of Chhota Rajan & absconding convict in J. Dey murder case arrested from Indo-Nepal border

Dehradun, Sep 18 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested a wanted criminal -- who jumped parole after being imprisoned in the murder case of a Mumbai journalist -- from Banbasa town along the India-Nepal border, an official said.

The arrested individual -- gangster Deepak Sisodia, is a close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan. Sisodia, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was lodged in Mumbai's Amravati Central Jail after being handed a life-term in connection with the murder of Mid Day journalist, J. Dey, in 2011.

In January 2022, he was released on parole for 45 days. He was to return to Amravati jail after his parole period ended in March, but he absconded.

The Mumbai Police had then lodged a case in Haldwani. The SSP Nainital announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Sisodia.

Uttarakhand Police had been making efforts for the last one year to trace Sisodia but was unable to locate him as he was said to be hiding in Nepal.

After the STF received input of his plans to visit Haldwani, on late Sunday night, a police team was deployed in the Banbasa area.

Sisodia arrived at Banbasa from Nepal in a car, following which the team apprehended him near Banbasa railway station.

Sisodia is a resident of Haldwani. He was found guilty of being involved in the murder of J. Dey in June 2011.

He had carried out the killing along with the shooters of underworld don Chhota Rajan.

​An official said that Sisodia would be taken to later taken to Mumbai.

