When Vedang Raina escorted ‘Jigra’ co-actor Alia Bhatt during his school function

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Jigra’, recollected an interesting anecdote about his school life. He said that during his tenure in the student council, he once escorted Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, with whom he shared the screen in ‘Jigra’, in a school function.

The actor visited his alma mater in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai as the chief guest on the occasion of its annual sports day on Tuesday, and was visibly nostalgic as he walked through the familiar corridors of his school in Mumbai. During the school function, Vedang Raina expressed gratitude towards reliving the school memories.

Sharing the anecdote, the actor told IANS, “I can't put it into words about how incredible I feel coming back to my school. I've spent some of the most beautiful years here, and have created memories that I will cherish throughout my life. One of my many fond memories is that, during my initial school days I was in the student council, a dream that many students think about, even I did”.

He further mentioned, “That time I had the pleasure of escorting Alia Bhatt, who was the chief guest that year. Throughout the years, I hustled and I finally did 'Jigra' this year alongside Alia. Dreams do come true, if you believe in them, and work really hard to achieve them”.

Vedang made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' in which he essayed the role of Reggie Mantle. After its success, the actor made his big screen debut alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Jigra'. His boyish charm and his ability to resonate with the netizens have got the masses eagerly waiting to watch more of him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.