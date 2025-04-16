When tech meets purpose: realme and Bhumi empowering youth beyond the screen

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Technology is everywhere — shaping how we live, learn, and connect. Across India, thousands of young minds are eager for change. They want to grow, lead, and give back to their communities. But for many, the right opportunities still feel out of reach.

That’s where organizations like realme and Bhumi step in. Focused on education and youth empowerment, Bhumi has been quietly building a movement — working with children in underserved communities, helping them stay in school, gain life skills, and dream bigger. This is largely made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of brands like realme which make it possible for the movement to reach more people than ever before.

At the core of this partnership lies a shared vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable society by addressing the challenges of educational inequity and fostering leadership among the youth. realme’s involvement is about amplifying Bhumi’s mission and creating a ripple effect of positive change across the country.

The collaboration between realme and Bhumi is centered around several transformative programs that focus on holistic development. These include the Bhumi Fellowship, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Program, Schools of Excellence, Ignite Shelters, and Bhumi Clubs. Each initiative is designed to address specific challenges faced by underserved communities, ensuring that young individuals are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

The Bhumi Fellowship, for instance, is a unique two-year paid program that empowers young changemakers to address educational inequity in low-income communities. Fellows work directly in under-resourced government schools, teaching foundational skills, supporting teachers, and engaging parents to drive holistic school transformation. Since its inception in 2020, the program has grown significantly, with 75 fellows currently impacting over 13,000 students. By nurturing future leaders who are deeply invested in systemic education reform, the fellowship is not just transforming schools but also shaping the next generation of education leaders.

Other initiatives, such as the SEL Program, focus on nurturing emotional intelligence and resilience among students, equipping them with essential life skills. The Schools of Excellence program enhances learning environments by improving infrastructure, training teachers and introducing innovative teaching methodologies. Ignite Shelters provides quality education and mentorship to children in shelter homes, while Bhumi Clubs foster a spirit of volunteerism and leadership among students in schools and colleges.

For realme, this partnership is more than just a corporate social responsibility initiative; it’s a reflection of the brand’s core values. As a youth-centric company, realme understands the transformative power of education and the role it plays in shaping the future. By supporting Bhumi’s programs, realme is actively contributing to the development of a generation that is not only skilled but also socially conscious and ready to lead.

realme’s involvement has brought a new dimension to Bhumi’s efforts, enabling the organization to expand its reach and impact. With realme’s support, Bhumi has been able to empower more than 70,000 school children and 10,000 college students across India, providing them with access to quality education, essential life skills and leadership opportunities.

The partnership between realme and Bhumi is a powerful example of how technology and social impact can come together to create meaningful change. By leveraging its resources and influence, realme is not only empowering young individuals but also inspiring other organizations to take a more active role in addressing societal challenges.

This collaboration is a reminder that true innovation lies in its ability to uplift and empower. Through their combined efforts, realme and Bhumi are not just transforming lives; they are building a future where every young individual has the opportunity to learn, grow and lead.

As realme continues to innovate and connect with the aspirations of young India, its partnership with Bhumi stands as a shining example of how businesses can drive social progress. Together, they are proving that when technology meets purpose, the possibilities are endless.

