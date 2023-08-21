WhatsApp working on new text formatting tools for messaging

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on new text formatting tools for messaging, which include syntax for blocking code snippets, quoting specific text and creating text lists.

The “Code Block” feature is expected to make sharing and reading lines of code much more convenient and readable on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.

It will be helpful for software developers, programmers and anyone who communicates code snippets with others.

With this tool, the platform aims to prevent the problem of code snippets being displayed in a complicated way.

The "Quote” feature is expected to help users refer back to particular messages in a chat. It will be different from the existing quote message feature, as the new tool will allow users to highlight a specific section of text.

On the other hand, the third formatting tool will likely allow users to create a list of items.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out a caption message edit feature on Android and iOS.

With this feature, users can edit captions for videos, GIFs and documents, within 15 minutes of sending the message.

However, users can edit a message with a caption only from the device from which it was originally sent.

Also, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

HD Photos feature is rolling out globally, with HD Videos also coming soon, the company had said.

