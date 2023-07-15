What disappointed me most was that I did not get any runs, says West Indies skipper Brathwaite

Roseau (Dominica), July 15 (IANS) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite slammed himself and his batting unit for a disappointing show in the first Test against India, adding that he was disappointed over not getting any big runs at the Windsor Park Stadium.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clinched impressive match figures of 12 for 131 as West Indies were bowled out for 150 and 130 in both innings to lose the first Test by an innings and 141 runs. Brathwaite himself made only 20 and 7 in the match as an opener.

“We just let ourselves down. What disappointed me most was that I did not get any runs. I think in this team I have to lead from the front -– and that’s my job. I really have got to do better. First innings, one or two dismissals, especially at particular times, wasn’t good for us.”

“We were getting the partnership just before lunch, and we lost a wicket the ball before. There were situations in the game at times when we lost it -– but for me, I think as a senior guy you know I’ve got to lead the way,” said Brathwaite after the match ended.

He also asked for the batters to be better in their shot selection ahead of the second Test starting on July 20 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

“It is tough. It is having the balance and playing the shot in the right way, whether to defend or sweep. I think we didn't execute the shots we were trying. Even today we had some defensive dismissals. We have to use the bat more instead of our pads. Will help us in these conditions.”

Talking about the pitch being conducive for spinners, Brathwaite said the first innings total was just not good enough despite having knowledge of conditions beforehand.

“On the toss, I think the pitch played quite good, and it did not spin much on day one. I just think we let ourselves down with the bat (in the first innings), scoring only 150, we knew the pitch was going to get drier and spin more, and so that first-innings total was not good enough.”

Brathwaite signed off by praising young Alick Athanaze for being the lone bright spot in the match for the hosts.“He had a good start. You could see that he belongs. Bowling, he had to do a job because we lost Cornwall for four hours. His future is bright. Has a strong mind."

