Sunny Hinduja met the real Assistant Labour Commissioner for 'Sandeep Bhaiya' role

In the series, Sunny portrays the character of Sandeep Ohlan, also known as Sandeep Bhaiya, who garnered popularity from the much-loved show ‘Aspirants’. After receiving appreciation from the audience and the viral meme "Arthik Sthiti theek na hai humaare", the character got its own spin-off series and continues to garner equal love from the audience.

Talking about the prep and the meeting with civil servants in Haldwani, the actor said: "To bring authenticity to my character, I dived into the world of aspiring civil servants. I started reading books to understand what UPSC is all about. I even met with the Assistant Labour Commissioner and Deputy Labour Commissioner to gain a better understanding of their job responsibilities."

The actor also visited work sites to understand the space and the kind of work and people they have to deal with on a daily basis at the Labour Department. He also learned about several rules and regulations that are in place to protect the rights of labourers in India.

He further mentioned: "I even had the opportunity to connect with labourers to know their experiences and demands. It was during these interactions that I truly grasped the significance of their work and the valuable contributions made by the labour department. Meeting these individuals helped me prepare for my role and portray it with the utmost dignity. I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity to have met them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has two exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in 'Aspirants 2', and Yash Raj Films' first web series 'Railway Men'.

