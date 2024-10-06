Weverton replaces injured Alisson in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Brasilia, Oct 6 (IANS) Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton has been called up to Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru to replace injured Alisson, who suffered a hamstring tear during Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

"The goalkeeper left the field claiming pain in his thigh in the Premier League match (English Championship) this Saturday (5). The National Team's medical department contacted the English club and was informed that the athlete is not fit to play in the two matches," Brazil football federation (CBF) said in a statement.

Brazil is scheduled to face Chile in the ninth round of the qualifiers on October 10 at Nacional de Santiago in the Chilean capital, followed by their clash with Peru on October 15 in Brasilia.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Beraldo has been named as replacement for injured defender Gleison Bremer in the Brazilian squad.

Juventus centre-back Bremer, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee during a Champions League match against Bull Leipzig on Wednesday, set to undergo surgery.

With ten points after eight matches, Brazil occupies fifth place in the CONMEBOL table. Chile occupies ninth place, with five points. The top six out of the 10 teams will qualify directly.

