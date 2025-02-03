West Ham Utd recall James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest loan spell

London, Feb 3 (IANS) West Ham United have recalled James Ward-Prowse, who has spent the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. The Hammers confirmed that a mutual agreement was reached between the two clubs and the player, who made ten appearances during his spell at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old England international registered seven goals and eleven assists for West Ham last season and will add experience, depth and quality to head coach Graham Potter’s squad for the second half of the campaign.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that James Ward-Prowse has returned to parent club West Ham United after a mutual agreement was reached between the two clubs. The 30-year-old midfielder made 10 appearances for Forest in all competitions, making his debut in our 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield.

“Everyone at Forest thanks James for his professionalism and dedication during his time at the Club and wishes him well for the future,” read the statement by Forest on their website.

Ward-Prowse had joined Southampton at the age of eight and made his first-team debut for the Saints at just 16 years and eleven months. At 17, he scored his first senior goal, won promotion, signed his first professional contract and made his Premier League bow.

Over the last decade, Ward-Prowse has been one of the first names on the Southampton team sheet and went on to make 410 appearances in all competitions. The midfielder netted 55 times and provided 54 assists, earning a reputation as arguably the best set-piece taker in the Premier League, with his ability to deliver balls with pace and accuracy causing problems for even the strongest of opposition defenses whilst at the Saints.

He decided to move on from the club when they finished 20th in the Premier League and were relegated to the championship. West Ham signed the attacking midfielder in August 2023 for a fee reported to be around 30 million pounds on a four-year deal till 2027.

