'We're willing to take risk', says Rohit on India's attacking mindset against Bangladesh

Kanpur, Oct 1 (IANS) After India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series with a seven-wicket win at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the attacking mindset of the team, saying the players were willing to take the risk to bat on the pitch that didn't have much to offer.

Notably, it was India's 18th consecutive Test series win at home since 2013. In the extended morning session, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah played a key role as Bangladesh were bundled out for 233, setting a 95-run target for India to win the match and clean sweep the series.

In the chase, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 51 before being dismissed while Virat Kohli remained not out with 29 runs as India wrapped up the win in 17.2 overs inside two sessions on the final day.

"Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on Day 4, we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we can do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn't about the runs we get but the overs we got at them."

"Pitch didn't have much. To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort. It was a risk we were willing to take because when you're trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-150," Rohit said after the match.

Rohit further praised pacer Akash Deep, who picked up five wickets in the series along with two sixes in India's first innings in Kanpur.

"Look, Akash has been good and he's played a lot domestic cricket. When you come up through the ranks like that, there are a lot of overs in the legs. He has the quality and the skill. He can bowl long spells and we want to create a bunch of bowlers who are ready to play Test cricket at any given point. If someone is injured, you should be able to replace them.

