We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his side would look to win both Test matches against India, starting on September 19 in Chennai. The Bangladesh Test team left for Chennai on Sunday afternoon from Dhaka.

After the first Test in Chennai concludes on September 23, the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second Test between India and Bangladesh from September 27 to October 1. Bangladesh come into this series on the back of beating Pakistan 2-0 in a historic result in Rawalpindi.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us. After a good series there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity."

“We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters…our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," Shanto was quoted as saying by The Daily Star, to reporters at the airport before the team's departure to Chennai.

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points. The last time Bangladesh toured India for a Test series, it was in 2019 when they lost 2-0.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us. We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days. The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session," added Shanto.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

