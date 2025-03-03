'We’ve gone through a lot together': Hamilton on reunion with trainer Cullen

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up about reuniting with his former trainer Angela Cullen ahead of his highly anticipated debut season with Ferrari.

Describing Cullen’s return as “really exciting", Hamilton is embracing the start of a new journey with familiar support by his side.

Cullen, who was a key member of Hamilton’s inner circle from 2016 until their parting ahead of the 2023 season, had been a constant presence in the paddock during his dominant years with Mercedes. After spending time away from the sport, she has now rejoined the British driver as he embarks on his multi-year deal with the iconic Scuderia Ferrari.

“It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you,” Hamilton was quoted by Formula 1.com as saying. “I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years, so I still have all the team that I had last year, but I’ve brought Ange in on top of that. We have a great relationship, me and Ange; we’ve known each other for a long, long time, we’ve gone through a lot together.”

Hamilton explained that Cullen took a couple of years off to spend time with her family and travel, but she was eager to accept his offer to be part of this new adventure. “Asking her to come and start this new chapter with me and her accepting it was really exciting, and we’ve been having a blast – this past month together has been really awesome.”

The Briton’s move to Ferrari marks one of the most significant transitions in F1 history, and as he continues to settle into his new surroundings, he is already relishing the experience. When asked about how he was adjusting to Ferrari’s environment, Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm about donning the famous red.

“I think red suits me, so it’s good!” he said with a smile. “We tested it out last year in a couple of outfits. Honestly, it’s an honour to be a part of this historic team. Red is the colour of passion [and] of love; there’s a huge amount of passion in this team, also with the fanbase that they have, the Tifosi, and you see that with everyone at Ferrari.”

Hamilton also highlighted the unique experience of being part of an organisation where the racing and manufacturing teams operate under one roof. “Obviously, at Ferrari, you’ve got the car manufacturer as well, but we’re all under the same roof. So when I cross the road and go to the wind tunnel, for example, I see other members of the team – they’re not necessarily on the race team, but they’re still a part of the team. It’s really, really special to see that and experience that each day.”

His integration into the Ferrari family has been smooth, with team members making an effort to make him feel at home. “They’ve gone out of their way to make me feel welcome. Honestly, it’s been the best month – I’ve had the best time. It’s been tiring, we’ve definitely all been pushing, but this is the time of focus,” Hamilton remarked.

“Everyone has their heads down, solely focused on doing the best we can, and as am I, just trying to make sure that we bring our best each day.”

