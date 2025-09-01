'We’re not here to count wins and losses, but to lift trophy:' Coach Manpreet after Haryana Steelers’ opening loss

Vizag, Sep 1 (IANS) Haryana Steelers may have gone down against Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opener, but head coach Manpreet Singh made it clear that this was no reason to panic.

Bengal Warriorz laid down an early marker as they opened their PKL 12 campaign with a fascinating 54-44 win against Haryana Steelers at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday.

“We played very well. Our raiding was strong, our defence also held its ground. But there’s a big difference between winning a match and winning a trophy,” said Manpreet, his words carrying a message that the defending champions' ambitions lie far beyond this result.

The coach was quick to stress that the team is still finding its rhythm. “It is very difficult to perform at peak levels in the first match. Every league takes one or two matches for the team to settle. Once the team is set, you will see a very different Haryana Steelers.”

Star raider Naveen Kumar also pulled no punches while reflecting on the loss. “We lost the match because we didn’t do what the coach had told us to do. The boys fought, but we made mistakes that Bengal Warriorz capitalised on, like the Super Raid. These are small errors, and we will fix them fast.”

At the same time, Manpreet's defiance stood out. “This is just the first step. We’re not here to count wins and losses, we’re here to lift the trophy at the end. That’s the only standard I’m holding this team to.”

Closing on a note of intent, Singh issued a warning to the rest of the league. “We’ll correct our errors and come back harder. When this team clicks, everyone will feel the heat. Haryana Steelers will not just compete — we are here to dominate."

