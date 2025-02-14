We look forward to boost presence in the UK: N. Chandrasekaran

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, on Friday said he looks forward to further strengthening the company's presence in the UK, after he received 'The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division)' award for his services to the UK-India business relations.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said that “I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors”.

He further stated that they are incredibly proud of iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tetley.

“We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK. We enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in this country which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea,” said the Tata Sons Chairman.

He also expressed, on behalf of the Tata Group, “deep thanks to HM (His Majesty) Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further. Thank you once again for paying me this great honour.”

In September last year, Tata Motors held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new Rs 9,000 crore facility in the state that will manufacture and export next-gen vehicles for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Situated at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, the plant will cater to both domestic and international markets, while creating over 5,000 jobs. Tata Motors Group intends to invest Rs 9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing facility, which has been designed for an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles.

Production will begin in a phased manner and progressively increase to reach this capacity over the next 5-7 years.

The company’s Pune plant currently assembles the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport models.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.