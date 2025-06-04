‘We have to be here and win the trophy next year’, says PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

Ahmedabad, June 4 (IANS) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was left dejected after his side suffered a six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but remained optimistic that his side has what it takes to return next year and lift the trophy.

The 2025 edition saw Punjab Kings reach the final for the first time in 11 years, second overall and saw them make only their third overall appearance in the IPL Playoffs. On his part, Shreyas Iyer was appearing in his second straight IPL final after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024.

Iyer, who is the first captain in history to lead three franchises to the finals of the tournament (Delhi Daredevils are third), hailed his side’s fearless performance throughout the season and acknowledged the game-changing effort of Krunal Pandya.

“Dejected, to be honest, but the way our boys came up to the occasion, it wasn’t meant to be, but a lot of credit goes to the support staff, the owners, and everyone else who’s participated in this. Considering the last game, I personally felt that 200 was a par score. They bowled brilliantly, especially Krunal, who carries a lot of experience. I believe that was the turning point. I am very proud of each and every individual who has participated in this team.

“There are a lot of youngsters who are playing their first season, and they’ve shown a lot of fearlessness. We wouldn’t be here without them. Kudos to them. We have to be here and win the trophy next year. The way we turned up to each match and with a belief of saying, 'We can win this game'. Hopefully, we can be here next season and play some good cricket,” said Iyer in the post-game interview.

Iyer had ignited the hopes of all PBKS fans with his exceptional leadership throughout the season. His game-winning knock of 87 saw his team eliminate five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Unfortunately, he could not make an impact on the night that mattered the most as he fell for just 1 off 2 deliveries. Chasing 191 for victory, PBKS could manage only 184/7 in 20 overs, thanks mainly to Shashank Singh (61 not out) and Josh Inglis 39.

